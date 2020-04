As the U.S. moves past 41,000 coronavirus deaths, our team in Washington, D.C. is examining the issues that likely won't be featured tonight during primetime cable news -- including how the U.S. Surgeon General feels about states reopening in phases. You can watch their original reporting in the video above.

A chorus of governors from both parties pushed back hard Monday after President Donald Trump accused Democrats of playing “a very dangerous political game” by insisting there is a shortage of tests for coronavirus. The governors countered that the White House must do more to help states do the testing that's needed before they can ease up on stay-at-home orders.