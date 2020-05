TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — Two out-of-state visitors who visited the Traverse City area during the holiday weekend have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Traverse City Ticker reports the two travelers were symptomatic during the weekend stay with family. In a post on Facebook, the news outlet reports one of the visitors was taken to the hospital and the other is now in quarantine in a hotel room.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department says because the pair of visitors are not residents, they will not count as positive cases in the county. However, six others in Grand Traverse County who had contact with the visitors are now self-quarantining and will be monitored for 14 days.