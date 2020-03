Coronavirus headline roundup: Wednesday, March 11th

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - UPDATE: Officials are providing recommendations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Following the announcement of the state's first presumptive positive cases of coronavirus yesterday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services had a press conference today.

“I urge all Michiganders to take these recommendations seriously and to share them with their friends, families, and coworkers,” said Governor Whitmer. “It’s on all of us to be safe and be smart for ourselves, our loved ones, our coworkers, and the public at large. We are encouraging schools, universities, businesses, and other organizations to use their best judgment about what steps are most appropriate to keep people safe and slow the spread of the disease.”

Community strategies are designed for individual, organizational, and community levels. They apply to businesses, workplaces, schools, community organizations, health care institutions, and individuals of all ages, backgrounds, and health profiles; everyone has an important role to play. These strategies provide essential protections to individuals at risk of severe illness and to health care and other critical infrastructure workforces.

“Michiganders have been preparing for COVID-19 for weeks, including by taking basic measures such as washing their hands often, covering their mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing, and staying home when they are sick,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “However, Michigan must take further action to avoid a rapid increase of cases in the state. Community mitigation strategies are crucial to slowing the transmission of the virus in Michigan, particularly before a vaccine or treatment becomes available.”

Learn about the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.