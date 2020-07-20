Coronavirus surge threatens auto makers

As the number of cases continues to surge so do concerns about workplace safety.

Just last week Governor Whitmer asked people to wear masks to prevent a possible closure of the ‘Big 3.’

“If Michiganders don’t mask up when we go out in public, cases could rise and we could be forced to close down more of our businesses, including auto manufacturing plants that employ thousands of Michigan workers .”

In the last few weeks workers have voiced their concerns about the number of cases inside the plants. We reached out to General Motors today. The company says it won’t disclose how many employees have tested positive for the virus. But added, the cases which have been identified were contracted outside of the plants.

But employees like Marcie Merrill, say they trust the company will let them know about COVID-19 inflections if they surface.

“I’m sure that they would let us know if there were any cases,” Merrill said.

Today James R. Cain, a GM spokesman tells 6 News that many not always be the case depending on the circumstance.

“How broadly we communicate inside of plants depends on the situation, including the circumstances around the positive test, the results of contract tracing, etc.,”Cain said in an email.

Today the Michigan Manufacturers Association is asking people and businesses to take the pandemic more seriously.

“We encourage people to be vigilant in their social lives and int heir home lives as we are in our manufacturing facilities,” said Mike Johnston Vice President of Government Affairs.