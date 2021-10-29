COVID-19 cases at 4,000+ per day, FDA authorizes emergency use of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s that time of the week again, time to talk COVID-19 numbers in the Great Lakes state.

Since Wednesday, there have been a total of 8,078 coronavirus cases in Michigan, averaging at 4,039 cases per day.

Approximately 122 people have died since Wednesday. 64 of those deaths were linked to COVID-19 after a Vital Records Review.

Local county cumulative case and death counts include the following:

Ingham County has seen 27,874 total COVID-19 cases with 447 deaths.

Jackson County has seen 19,086 total COVID-19 cases with 325 deaths.

Eaton County has seen 11,461 total cases with 237 deaths.

Clinton County has seen 7,491 total cases with 104 deaths.

Michigan has had 1,128,435 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 22,182 of those cases resulting in death.

Today, we authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of #COVID19 to include children 5 through 11 years of age. https://t.co/Tz0S9s4eyz pic.twitter.com/dc18AWIHKQ — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) October 29, 2021

In case you missed it, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.

Vaccinations in Michigan are almost at the 70% mark for ages 16 and up, actually just one whole percent away from reaching Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s vaccination goals for the state.

Michigan’s vaccine dashboard for ages 12 and up sits a bit lower, at 63.9%.

There is currently no available vaccination data for children ages 5 to 11 in the state of Michigan.

