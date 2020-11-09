COVID-19 hospitalizations in Mid-Michigan continue to rise

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – COVID-19 cases in Michigan are at an all time high and Mid-Michigan hospitals are feeling the impact. Health care facilities are seeing more patients now than they were when the pandemic first hit.

According to data from the Ingham County Health Department, as of November 6th, Sparrow Hospital and McLaren have a total of 87 coronavirus patients. 18 are in intensive care and there have been 36 emergency room visits.

In Jackson hospitalizations are also up. Right now the henry ford hospital in that area has a total of 45 COVID-19 patients.

Alan Vierling, the president of Sparrow Hospital says in his 40 years of working in the business he’s never seen something like this.

“I would ask anybody listening to be thoughtful on a daily basis and take that 10 seconds to put on a mask and think about where you’re going, think about how you can go about your daily life without increasing the spread of COVID to the rest of the community,” Vierling said.

As the holiday season approaches, Vierling said it’s important to keep safety in mind, especially if spending time indoors.

He adds that hospitals face challenges because it takes a long time for COVID-19 patients to be released. He anticipates opening up space in the St. Lawrence campus next week to keep up with the increase.