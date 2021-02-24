New COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities at lowest point since Nov.

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — New COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities have reached another all-time low since November.

Last week, 21 new COVID-19 outbreaks were reported across nursing homes and long-term care facilities throughout the state.

It’s also down by 5 outbreaks from the week prior.

Similar to last week, region 2N still accounts for almost more than one-third of all new COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes.

Region 2 includes the City of Detroit and Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Regions 1 and 6 both accounted for a combined 28% of all new coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes, while Region 5 accounted for 20% of all new COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes.

Region 6 includes Clare, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola and Ottawa counties.

Region 1 includes: Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston and Shiawassee counties.

Region 7 did not log any new COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes and long term care facilities.

Trends among other settings saw decreases.

In retail settings, the number of new outbreaks remained the same comparing last week and the week prior.

In office settings, outbreaks fell by half compared to the week prior.

Religious services also saw a 50% decrease in new outbreaks.

Social gatherings saw a minimal decrease from 4 to 3 new outbreaks last week.

And lastly, religious services saw almost half as many new outbreaks as the week prior.

