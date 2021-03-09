New COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan childcare, youth programs skyrocket to all-time high

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — New coronavirus outbreaks in childcare and youth programs have never been higher than now.

According to the most recent state outbreak reporting data, officials found 24 new COVID-19 outbreaks in childcare settings, which is up from 8 outbreaks the week before.

On January 11, officials reported the fewest number of new COVID-19 outbreaks in childcare settings with 2 outbreaks.

On January 4, some Michigan 9th through 12th grade students returned to in-person learning.

Shortly after high school students returned to face-to-face instruction, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her administration set a goal for all preschools and K-12 schools in Michigan to offer at least some in-person learning by March 1 at the latest.

At a press conference on January 8, Governor Whitmer said:

“I strongly encourage school districts to provide as much face-to-face learning as possible, especially for our youngest students, especially for economically disadvantaged students, and students with special educations needs and English language learners.”

Fast forward to March 8th, now one week into March and schools are back to in-person learning with some hybrid models including virtual instruction.

Although teachers are among those prioritized for a COVID-19 vaccine, the data show that new COVID-19 outbreaks have been on the rise in K-12 school settings and childcare programs since February 22.

New COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 school settings are up by 20 new outbreaks from the week before with 47 new outbreaks.

That’s 10 outbreaks shy of the highest number of new outbreaks recorded in K-12 School settings.

Where are the school outbreaks happening?

In the Mid-Michigan area, one of the outbreaks was identified at Union Street Center in Eaton Rapids where 2 cases were found among both students and staff.

In Jackson County, Western High School and Lumen Christi High School recorded 3 and 12 new cases respectively among students.

In Shiawassee County, New Lothrop High School recorded 4 new COVID-19 cases among students.

Outside of Mid-Michigan, counties with the most number of new outbreaks included 6 new outbreaks found in Wayne County schools, 6 outbreaks in Oakland County schools and 6 in Macomb County Schools.

To see which schools documented new COVID-19 outbreaks in the past week, see this Michigan.gov School-related outbreak reporting website.