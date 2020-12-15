COVID-19 outbreaks in retail settings reach highest peak 2 weeks after Black Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — COVID-19 cases among retail employees in Michigan reached their highest peak last week, according to Michigan Health Department data.

The CDC reports incubation period for COVID–19 is thought to extend to 14 days, with a median time of 4-5 days from exposure to symptoms.

COVID-19 retail-employee-related outbreaks have quadrupled since the beginning of November, according to the data.

This data is current as of December 10. It was posted to the state health department website on Dec. 14.

And now, for the first time ever, retail settings rank no. 3 in Michigan for most COVID-19 outbreaks among all settings.

Retail rank only behind K-12 school settings and long-term care facilities.

Of the new COVID-19 outbreaks that occurred in retail settings between December 3rd – 10th, almost 25% were in region 6.

Region 6 encompasses Clare, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola and Ottawa counties.

Looking at coronavirus retail outbreaks that the state categorizes as ongoing (which is separate from the new outbreaks), region 2 has documented the most throughout the pandemic.

Region 2 alone accounts for 43% of all ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in retail settings among employees.

