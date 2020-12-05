COVID-19 outbreaks in retail settings reach highest peak, data show

A woman wearing a protective mask walks past a closed children’s clothing store in the Hispanic, Little Village in Chicago, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The first U.S. economic indicators to capture the devastation brought on by the pandemic have begun to arrive, showing a plunge in retail sales exceeding what happened during the economic crisis a decade ago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan reached its highest number of COVID-19 outbreaks at retail stores among employees on Nov. 30. with 21 total documented outbreaks.

The second-highest week for COVID-19 at retail stores among employees was Nov. 16 when 19 outbreaks were documented.

The employee associated category refers to COVID-19 transmission from one employee to another. The other categorization listed on the state health department is “retail-employee and patron associated,” which refers to COVID-19 transmission from a store employee to a patron.

Where are most of the outbreaks happening?

Looking at the data, region 2N and region 3 combined account for almost half of all retail, employee-associated COVID-19 outbreaks in the past week (as of Nov. 30).

Looking at other weeks, week two (ending in Nov. 16) saw the second-highest number of COVID-19 outbreaks with 19.

During the week ending in Nov. 16, region 7 and region 1 accounted for the most number of COVID-19 outbreaks with 7 new COVID-19 cases each.

Together, region 1 and 7 accounted for 74% of all COVID-19 outbreaks among retail, employee-associated settings, or 14/19 outbreaks.

Looking back to the data from Nov. 30: the data show that region 2N currently accounts for 25% of all COVID-19 outbreaks in retail, employee-associated settings. Region 2N logged the most number of retail employee-associated outbreaks with five reported outbreaks listed on Nov. 30 compared to zero on Nov. 9.

Region 2N includes: Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties.

Region 3 is next with four reported COVID-19 outbreaks at retail employee-associated settings. Region 3 recorded four new outbreaks as of Nov. 30 compared with zero on Nov. 9.

Region 3 includes: Saginaw, Alcona, Iosco, Ogemaw, Arenac, Gladwin, Midland, Bay, Genesee, Tuscola, Lapeer, Sanilac and Huron counties.

A breakdown of COVID-19 among retail stores in Michigan

This is the same line chart from above. It is pasted again here for reference.

Region 8 saw an increase beginning Nov. 16 with a total of two COVID-19 outbreaks documented Nov. 30. Region 8 includes Chippewa, Mackinac, Luce, Schoolcraft, Delta, Alger, Marquette, Dickinson, Menominee, Baraga, Iron, Gogebic, Ontonagon, Houghton and Keweenaw counties.

Region 7 saw an increase of five new outbreaks between Nov. 9-16 and then saw a drop-down to zero new outbreaks in the third week of November. Region 7 ended the month with two new COVID-19 outbreaks reported among retail employees.

Region 7 includes Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Benzie, Leelanau, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Presque Ilse, Cheboygan, Emmet and Charlevoix counties.

Region 6 saw an increase of two new outbreaks between Nov. 9-16, saw a decline to zero in the third week and shot back up to three new COVID-19 outbreaks by the end of the month.

Region 6 is made up of Clare, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola and Ottawa counties.

Region 5 showed zero COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the entire month of November. Region 5 includes: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Branch, St. Joseph, Cass, Berrien, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties.

Region 3 saw an overall increase in COVID-19 cases among retail employees. Region 3 began with zero outbreaks, shot up to 3 in the second week, dropped back down and went back up at the end of the month ending with four new COVID-19 outbreaks at retail settings.

Region 3 consists of Saginaw, Alcona, Iosco, Ogemaw, Arenac, Gladwin, Midland, Bay, Genesee, Tuscola, Lapeer, Sanilac and Huron counties.

Region 2S saw an increase. Region 2S throughout the month of November logged very few COVID-19 outbreaks. It started the month off with one outbreak, dropped down to zero, increased to one outbreak in the third week and ended the month with the highest number of COVID-19 retail-related outbreaks with 3 new COVID-19 outbreaks.

Region 2N maintained zero outbreaks throughout all of November with the exception of the last week, which saw an increase from zero outbreaks to 5 new COVID-19 retail-related outbreaks.

Region 1 saw the most number of COVID-19 outbreaks in the Nov. 9-16 week adding 7 new COVID-19 retail-related outbreaks. After that week, new outbreaks dropped down to one and then ended the month with two new outbreaks.

Region 1 encompasses Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston and Shiawassee counties.

Region 7 recorded three outbreaks on Nov. 9, saw an increase for one week, dipped down in the second week, shot back up in the third and came back down to three outbreaks at the end of the month.

Region 7 encompasses: Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Benzie, Leelanau, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Presque Ilse, Cheboygan, Emmet and Charlevoix counties.

