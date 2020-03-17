COVID-19 questions? Rep. Slotkin to host tele-town hall Tuesday

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin will hold a large tele-town hall meeting with 8th District constituents to discuss the response to coronavirus, provide information on available resources and to answer questions and hear concerns from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“Americans need clear, consistent, compassionate communication about the actions we are taking to keep them healthy and safe,” Slotkin said. “And Congress will do a better job of responding to those concerns if we can hear directly from constituents. So two-way communication is essential.”

Constituents can sign up to participate at https://slotkin.house.gov/live. The tele-town hall can accommodate up to 50,000 constituents.

Slotkin will be joined on the call by Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and by public health experts to ensure constituents have the latest information on state as well as federal response efforts and on the public health facts of the crisis.

The call comes days after the House passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, providing assistance to working families affected by disruptions from the crisis. As the House awaits Senate action on that emergency legislation, Slotkin is soliciting feedback from the district on additional economic recovery legislation the House is likely to begin drafting soon.

On Friday, Slotkin convened a call with local government and community leaders to brief them on federal legislation and to hear directly from them about the ongoing needs 8th district communities are facing.

She highlighted that more than $1 billion dedicated to loans for impacted small businesses, including how Michigan businesses can take advantage of Small Business Administration loan guarantees.