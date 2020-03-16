COVID-19 screenings begin at local hospitals

LANSING- Tents have been put up at Sparrow Hospital in a parking garage outside the emergency room entrance.
The tents are part of a screening process ordered last week by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Hospitals are now screening staff and visitors for the coronavirus.
Sparrow Health System and McLaren Greater Lansing began screening people going into the hospitals Monday morning.
Sparrow is screening patients inside the hospitals. If those people show symptoms of coronavirus, they are moved to a tent outside the buildings.