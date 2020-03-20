COVID-19 Update: State confirms 549 cases

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed 549 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Michigan.

The most cases are located in Wayne County, where 216 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of the 216 cases in Wayne County, 69% of the cases are in the city of Detroit.

Wayne County is followed by Oakland County where there are 184 positive cases.

Of the people who have tested positive, 21 percent of the people are 40 to 49 years old.

Now, about a week into testing 11 percent of those who tested positive are 70 to 79 years old.

Across the United States, cases have surpassed 10,000 with 150 deaths. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control began recording data collected on COVID-19 samples Jan. 18.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer reported the first COVID-19 case Tuesday March 10.

On Thursday, officials said at least three people in Michigan have died from the coronavirus outbreak.

A woman in her 50s with other health complications died at McLaren Oakland medical center in Pontiac.

An 81-year-old man died at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

Both died Wednesday, along with a man at a Beaumont Health hospital in Wayne County.