COVID-19: Vaccine concerns with Pregnancy and Fertility

With the upcoming Johnson and Johnson roll out, there are now three COVID-19 vaccines available.

Pregnant women are still at high risk for COVID-19, and many have concerns with getting the vaccine. Doctors say women trying to get pregnant also have fertility concerns.

The CDC has limited data from their trials on whether the vaccine affects pregnancy or fertility, which leaves some people with questions.

“Patients would come in and certainly ask us should they get it, are we at risk?” said Dr. Lakeeya Tucker, an OB-GYN at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

Dr. Tucker says she remains calm to keep her patients calm. Her goal is to make them feel comfortable, listen and address their concerns.

“I think it’s important to know what their fears are. It’s about knowing where they’re coming from to get them into that zone of comfort,” she said. “We have to talk about whether it’s going to cause miscarriages or not and no it doesn’t. There’s a number of different things, is it going to cause issues down the road?”

The Sparrow OB-GYN encourages her patients to get vaccinated.

“The vaccine is definitely safe for pregnant patients and it also safe for patients preparing to get pregnant,” she said.

And for the fertility myths, she confirmed the COVID-19 vaccine is an mRNA vaccine. It does not contain a live virus, which is safe for women trying to get pregnant and women who are pregnant.