

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The spread of COVID-19 is still a concern for health officials.

But as we make our way closer to spring, cases in Ingham county are trending down.

Officials with the health department said Tuesday they are hopeful after looking at the latest data.

Ingham has seen a drastic decrease in cases after the omicron surge. That surge had the county facing at one point, near 700 cases on a weekly average at the start of the year.

The numbers also show fewer COVID hospitalizations at Sparrow and McLaren.

Right now, there are 92 patients between both hospitals, with only 7 of those in ICU. As the weather gets warmer, it should mean fewer cases of COVID and fewer cases of the flu.

“Flu season for example is technically declared over April 1 might there be flu cases after April 1? Yes. But you see the typical flu season is designated from October 1 to April 1. So as we move through February and March. I do anticipate for these numbers to decline,” said Health Officer Linda Vail.

As for vaccinations in the county, 73.4% percent of eligible residents 5-years-old and up have gotten at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.