LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – While there are still COVID patients in our hospitals, there’s also encouraging news when it comes to case rates in Ingham county.

The county health department said the omicron surge is weakening after peaking in mid-January.

While the data shows some promising news, cases rates are still higher than at any other point in the pandemic.

Yet Sparrow and McLaren hospitals said hospitalizations and ICU stays are dropping.

Health officials said positive cases rates have started to trend down to a level before the omicron surge.

Currently, nearly 77% of the population 16 and up in Ingham county have received at one dose of a COVID vaccine.

But even as the latest surge seems to be ending, officials say we’re not out of the woods just yet.

“When we came down from the holiday surge we saw last year, in January, February. It did not count what happened in March and April, we also have still an omicron sub-variant that’s out there. I don’t hear a lot of concern about that at this point but that is definitely something to keep an eye on,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

States like New Jersey and California have announced that they are planning to scale back on mask mandates in schools and public places.

On Tuesday, Vail said Michigan soon follow suit, and health departments have already started to wind down individual contact tracing.

