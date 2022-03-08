LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – COVID-19 cases continue to decline across Ingham county, according to officials with the health department.

Between Sparrow and McLaren hospitals, 57 patients have tested positive or are suspected of having COVID.

Six are currently in the ICU.

County health officer Linda Vail said the positivity rate around the height of the omicron surge in the area neared 30%, now that rate has dropped to below 10%.

Vail adds that COVID figures like we have now are usually not seen until the summer.

“To see these numbers approach some of our lower numbers in March, I think is a hopeful sign. But we do have to, as the readiness phase states we do have to be on the lookout for what is going on around the world and around the county with regards to other variants and things like that,” said Vail.

As many schools approach spring break, she said there could be a small increase in cases.

But most national rates are also on the decline.

Officials said 77.2% of residents 16 and up have received at least one dose of a COVID-19