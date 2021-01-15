COVID grant applications begin today

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re someone who lost their job in the COVID-19 pandemic, you have the opportunity to apply for grant funding.

In December, the Michigan Legislature and Governor Whitmer passed bipartisan COVID relief legislation that included $45 million for employee grants.

Workers who lost jobs or wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related state health orders may receive up to $1,650 in grant funding.

The grant application opens this Friday, January 15 at 9:00 AM and closes at 5:00 PM on Monday, Jan. 25. For more information and to apply, visit https://www.mrlaef.org/money