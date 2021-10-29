COVID response receives mixed support in Michigan

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are coming down again, hospitalizations are dropping, and new cases per day are about to dip below 100,000 for the first time in two months — all signs that the summer surge is waning. Not wanting to lose momentum, government leaders and employers are looking at strengthening and expanding vaccine requirements. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Poll results show voters remain split on vaccine mandate and mask mandates for schools.

These voters have different views on how officials are responding to the COVID pandemic.

When asked about the Biden Administration’s plan to require the COVID vaccine or regular testing for employers with 100 or more workers, 49% of respondents support the proposed rule and 50% opposed.

61% do not support employers obligating employees to receive the vaccine as a condition of employment. 33% believe otherwise.

“While voters remain split on the response to combatting the COVID pandemic, there is little

support when it comes to forcing individuals to choose between the vaccine and keeping their

job,” said Jenell Leonard, Owner of MRG, LLC. “When vaccinations are made mandatory for

employment, Michigan voters are opposed to it by an almost 2-1 margin.”

When the question arose about whether all schools should have a mask mandate, respondents were also split. 48% believe there should be a mask mandate for all schools and 46%

opposed.

The poll asked if people support or oppose the following rule: the Biden Administration issuing a federal rule that would require employers with 100 or more workers to ensure that their employee’s are vaccinated or tested regularly.

Results displayed the majority strongly opposed. 45% strongly opposed, 5 % somewhat opposed, 2% didn’t know, 10% somewhat supported and 39% strongly supported the rule.

The poll also asked if people agree that employee’s should be forced to get the vaccine as a condition of employment.

Results displayed that the majority disagree with this statement. 61% said no, 33% said yes, 5% said they didn’t know and 1% refused.

The poll asked if people believe all schools should have a mask mandate.

Results displayed that the majority believe they should. 48% said yes, 46% said no, 5% didn’t know and 1% refused.