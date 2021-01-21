Daily vaccine update: Sparrow announces 16,700+ vaccines distributed Wednesday

LANSING, MI – Sparrow had distributed 16,783 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of midnight Wednesday.

The health system began administering the vaccine this week to members of the public in the 1B group (70 and older, per the recommendation of the Ingham County Health Department) and to essential workers.

Sparrow’s distribution numbers have risen dramatically with since Tuesday’s opening of the Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services site at Frandor for use as a vaccine site.

The extent and frequency of the public distribution will be dependent on the weekly supply of doses that Sparrow receives from the government. Sparrow will schedule clinics based on the weekly allotment we receive. The Drive-Thru site is located at 3131 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing.

Those who fit the criteria (as defined by the state of Michigan) can get more information at www.Sparrow.org/Vaccine.

Aside from older adults, the 1B group includes frontline essential workers, such as law enforcement, firefighters, shelter workers, teachers and child care workers. Vaccines are by appointment only.

The cost of the vaccine is free to the public.

All administrative costs, for staffing and supplies, will be billed to insurance.

Patients will not be billed for any balance not covered by insurance and those without insurance will not be charged.

Sparrow has received a total of 25,600 vaccine doses and 99 percent of them have been used or allocated, including those set aside for upcoming clinics. That includes 2,100 for Sparrow Clinton Hospital, 800 Sparrow Carson, 1,800 for Sparrow Ionia and 1,400 for Sparrow Eaton.

On Tuesday, 1,722 vaccines were given at Sparrow. In all, 60 percent of Sparrow caregivers have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 2,411 are fully vaccinated (both doses).