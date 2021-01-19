DATA: COVID-19 outbreaks on the rise in religious services, social gatherings

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — New state data show new COVID-19 outbreaks are on the rise in religious services and social gatherings.

Social gatherings logged their largest increase in new COVID-19 outbreaks since Dec. 14, with the addition of 13 new outbreaks this month.

The state health department categorizes social gatherings as birthday parties, graduation parties, weddings, funerals, etcetera.

Religious settings also tied their previous record-high for new COVID-19 outbreaks since Dec. 2, when 9 new outbreaks were reported.

Although new outbreaks in these two settings are rising, the state is still reporting fewer outbreaks in these settings than they did at their highest point: Dec 2. for religious services and Nov. 16 for social gatherings.

While new COVID-19 outbreaks in religious settings and social gatherings are increasing, they still rank in the no. 5 spot after four other settings.

Here’s a list of the top settings for new COVID-19 outbreaks Jan. 11-14:

long-term care facilities manufacturing and construction retail (employee-associated) K-12 schools social gatherings and religious settings office settings

Other trends to watch:

While the new outbreaks in social gatherings and religious settings are something to keep an eye on, here are some other significant trends happening within the state.

The overall trend for new K-12 school outbreaks has been going down for the past two months, but for the first time, increased last week.

That increase went from two new outbreaks on Jan. 11 to eight new outbreaks on Jan.18.

Long-term care facilities and nursing homes consistently rank no.1 for the largest amount of new coronavirus outbreaks, but saw a sharp decline Jan. 4, down to 28 new outbreaks.

Manufacturing and construction settings continue to rank in the top three settings where new COVID-19 outbreaks are recorded.

After seeing a decline on Dec. 28, new COVID-19 outbreaks in manufacturing and construction are back up to 23 new oubtreaks.

While that amount of 23 new outbreaks is still trending in the right direction, almost half the number of outbreaks reported at this setting’s highest point — 43 outbreaks on Nov. 23.

Where are the outbreaks in social settings and religious services occurring?

Most of the new outbreaks among religious settings came from region 1 and 7, both with 4 new outbreaks.

Region 1 includes Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, and Shiawassee counties. Region 7 includes Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Benzie, Leelanau, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Presque Ilse, Cheboygan, Emmet, and Charlevoix counties.

Among social gatherings, regions 6,7, and 8 reported 2 new social gathering incidents in their regions.

Region 6 includes: Clare, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola and Ottawa counties.



Region 8 includes Chippewa, Mackinac, Luce, Schoolcraft, Delta, Alger, Marquette, Dickinson, Menominee, Baraga, Iron, Gogebic, Ontonagon, Houghton, and Keweenaw counties.

For the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic, visit WLNS.com/coronavirus