Detroit mayor: “We are making enormous progress” as COVID-19 deaths drop

Detroit (AP) – City officials said the rate of coronavirus-related deaths is slowing in Detroit.

On Monday, the city reported 6,811 confirmed cases and 391 deaths.

Mayor Mike Duggan told reporters that the number of deaths in Detroit has dropped from a high of 54 in one day to about 22 per day over the three-day Easter holiday weekend.

“We’ve lost another 67 of our neighbors,” Duggan said. “That’s a painful thing for this community, but when you look at the trend lines, we are making enormous progress. There is no question the progress we’re making is because the people in the city of Detroit are honoring the request for social distancing.”

Henry Ford Health System, which has hospitals in metro Detroit and elsewhere, reported a five-day period in which admissions were relatively flat despite an uptick Sunday. Chief operating officer Bob Riney cautioned it does not mean “we’ve hit or started a decline.”

The health care industry fears people will use the data to ease social distancing or to convince themselves “of a different narrative,” he said.

“There is no evidence to suggest that. … It’s really important that we stay very focused on the power of social distancing so that we can move from a flattening of the curve to an actual decline and coming down the other side,” Riney said.

The Republican-led Legislature has criticized Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for extending a stay-home order and adding restrictions.

Of Detroit’s deaths over the past three days, eight were patients in nursing homes, said Duggan, The city will test 240 nursing home residents and staff every day over the next 10 days, he said.

Health officials discovered over the weekend that 30% of the residents in one nursing home and 50% in another tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

“Of the patients who weren’t showing any symptoms, nearly 50% of those tested positive,” Duggan said. “You have people who are positive before they’re showing symptoms. … So, we are going back … with each individual nursing home to make sure that those who are positive are appropriately isolated.”