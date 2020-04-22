Detroit Tigers teams up with Little Caesars to deliver pizza to medical workers in Michigan today

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera, right, talks with Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Monday, March 9, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) —

Little Caesars and the Detroit Tigers are delivering pizza to nearly 6,000 Michigan healthcare workers at McLaren Health Care locations throughout the state today.

Little Caesars will deliver one million pizzas to healthcare workers and first responders across the country over the coming weeks. McLaren locations that will receive free pizza from the Tigers and Little Caesars today, April 22nd are: