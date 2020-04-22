Detroit Tigers teams up with Little Caesars to deliver pizza to medical workers in Michigan today

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) —
Little Caesars and the Detroit Tigers are delivering pizza to nearly 6,000 Michigan healthcare workers at McLaren Health Care locations throughout the state today.
Little Caesars will deliver one million pizzas to healthcare workers and first responders across the country over the coming weeks. McLaren locations that will receive free pizza from the Tigers and Little Caesars today, April 22nd are:
- Karmanos Cancer Institute – Detroit, MI
- McLaren Bay Region – Bay City, MI
- McLaren Caro Region – Caro, MI
- McLaren Central Michigan – Mt. Pleasant, MI
- McLaren Flint – Flint, MI
- McLaren Greater Lansing – Lansing, MI
- McLaren Lapeer Region – Lapeer, MI
- McLaren Macomb – Mt. Clemens, MI
- McLaren Northern Michigan – Petoskey, MI
- McLaren Northern Michigan – Cheboygan Campus – Cheboygan, MI
- McLaren Oakland – Pontiac, MI
- McLaren Port Huron – Port Huron, MI
- McLaren Thumb Region – Bad Axe, MI