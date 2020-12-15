DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Full recap of Gov. Whitmer’s COVID-19 update

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave her first COVID-19 briefing of the week today and talked about the positive effects of the state’s “pause” on the COVID-19 numbers and the exciting news of the vaccine.

Today’s update comes following last week’s approval of emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine manufactured in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Hospitals in West Michigan administered the vaccine to several people yesterday.

Whitmer said she was very proud to see the state in the nation’s spotlight and highlighted FedEx and UPS who put asides their competetion and came together to ship the vaccine.

“Yesterday, the first of our frontline workers got the vaccine here in Michigan,” Whitmer said. “Right here, in a state built on innovation and grit, the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is being manufactured by Michigan workers, right here. And it was so exciting to see the coverage of our state, of the workers clapping for one another and a vaccine that is bringing hope all across the country, is coming from Michigan.”

Michigan added 4,730 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday with 183 deaths, 71 of which came from vital record searches. Whitmer said what we are doing is working and we are starting to see it in the decrease of cases.

Also joining Gov. Whitmer was the Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Dr. Khaldun said today that because Michiganders did their part and for the large-part, stayed home during Thanksgiving, the state is not seeing an outbreak related to the holiday.

“We are cautiously optimistic that there was not a post Thanksgiving surge in cases,” Dr. Khaldun said. “That means many Michiganders did their part in keeping spread of the virus down over the Thanksgiving holiday. We showed that we care about ourselves, families and our community. Let’s keep doing that.”

Nessel was there today to talk about online scams and said bad actors are always on the prowl during tough times and COVID-19 is no exception.

“Early in the pandemic, my office was made aware of retailers attempting to sell phony COVID-19 testing kits and fake COVID-19 protection patches,” Nessel said. “Now, as the vaccine for the virus is starting to be delivered around the country, bad actors are again attempting to scam consumers with false claims, products and services.”

Whitmer also was in a video released today with bipartisan Governors from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin that urged safety and mask wearing before the holidays.

You can view that video below: