Downtown East Lansing launches eGift Card Program, DMB allocates $3,000 for promotional bonus gift cards for purchasers

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –In an effort to support local businesses during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the East Lansing Downtown Management Board (DMB) has launched an eGift Card Program for downtown East Lansing businesses.

The Downtown East Lansing eGift Card Program provides community members with an easy way to give the gift of shopping and dining local this holiday season.

To date, 23 downtown East Lansing restaurants, retailers and service providers have enrolled in this program and will be accepting the gift cards. And, to kick off the program, early purchasers will receive bonus gift cards at specific purchasing levels thanks to a $3,000 allocation from the DMB.

Here’s how it works:

Purchase a $25 gift card or more, receive an additional $10 gift card.

Purchase a $50 gift card or more, receive an additional $20 gift card.

Purchase a $100 gift card or more, receive an additional $40 gift card.

This special promotion will be offered while supplies last and purchasers are limited to buying five gift cards to receive this promotion. The bonus gift cards will not immediately show up in a purchaser’s cart, but they will be emailed within 24 hours of the purchase.

Visit https://app.yiftee.com/gift-card/east-lansing to:

Learn more about the Downtown East Lansing eGift Card Program and how it works.

View a list of the participating businesses where the gift cards can be used.

Purchase and send gift cards with a personal message view email or text to family, friends, co-workers and/or other recipients.

“Participating in this program means supporting the heart of what makes our community unique and supporting our local businesses at a time when they need it most,” said East Lansing Community Development & Engagement Manager Amy Schlusler Schmitt. “We do hope that community members will consider giving the gift of shopping and dining local this holiday season and beyond.”