Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provides an update on COVID-19 in the state and forthcoming vaccines during a Dec. 10, 2020, press conference in Lansing as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looks on. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The state’s chief medical executive announced on Twitter she has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve on the White House COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force.

The Task Force will address a variety of recommendations to help inform the COVID-19 response and recovery.