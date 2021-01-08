Dr. Khaldun: “We are at a pivotal moment” following holiday gatherings and COVID-19 case increase

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, provides an update on coronavirus as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looks on during a Dec. 15, 2020, press conference in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of Governor)

LANSING,Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun today said she is concerned that the holiday gatherings are contributing to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

“We are at a pivotal moment,” she said. “The progress we made during the [week of] the holidays is reversing. I am concerned there were gatherings over the holidays and that we are starting to see results of that,” she said.

Governor Whitmer added that the state needs more time to determine whether the holiday case increase is just one “blip” in the data or is more serious, like an upward trend overall in the data.

As of today, Michigan has reported 516,376 cases and 13,132 deaths due to the coronavirus. The state added 3,625 new cases today with 38 new deaths.

The case rate is at 222 cases per million people, an increase of 8 cases per million in the past 7 days, Dr. Khaldun said.

The test positivity rate is 9.3% up from 8.2% on Dec. 27.

Right now, about 12.8% of in-patients beds are being used for COVID-19 patients, and that trend is going downwards.

Dr. Khaldun added that it is only “a matter of time to see a new variant of COVID-19 in Michigan that occurred in the United Kingdom.”

Dr. Khaldun also addressed the shortage of vaccines not only in Michigan, but in the United States.

In hopes of moving the vaccine process along faster, Governor Whitmer joined seven other governors in a letter calling on President Trump and his administration to distribute all of the available vaccines being withheld in freezers, such as the one in Portage.

Governor Whitmer said it is estimated that up to 50% of vaccines are being withheld right now.

Dr. Khaldun added that Michigan on Wednesday reached a COVID-19 vaccine distribution high with 24,800 vaccines distributed since the start of the effort and many more disributions have occurred since then.

For the latest updates regarding the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, visit this Michigan Health Department web page.