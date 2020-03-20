The city of East Lansing has extended the local of “state of emergency”
The city council just approved the measure.
The extension makes East Lansing eligible for state and federal reimbursement related to emergency services to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
City Officials say this order helps protect people.
“Were clearly at the beginning of this, we want to continue to monitor it and make sure we have flatten the curve. Before we do away with our emergency operations.” said Lisa Babcock, East Lansing City Council member.
The city council says, it will meet again in a few weeks.
To decide if another extension is necessary.
East Lansing City Council votes to extend local state emergency
The city of East Lansing has extended the local of “state of emergency”