East Lansing launches web application to support downtown businesses during pandemic

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As part of the “Daytime. Nighttime. Anytime. Place Project,” the City of East Lansing has launched the “Explore Downtown East Lansing” web application to support downtown businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Explore Downtown East Lansing” web application is a one-stop-shop for all activities related to the Place Project.

It includes information about the several business support projects launched by the City, including the Downtown East Lansing TikTok Dance Challenge, the Downtown East Lansing eGift Card Program, pop-up community art exhibits and more.

Additionally, community members can explore downtown East Lansing by using the web application’s interactive map, which lists downtown businesses that are currently open as well as downtown parking locations.



“The web app is a great starting point for community members to learn how they can continue to support downtown businesses during this difficult time,” said Community and Economic Development Administrator Adam Cummins. “We encourage community members to check out the web app and plan their next visit to downtown East Lansing.”

Community members can view the “Explore Downtown East Lansing” web application here. The web application will continue to be updated as the City launches additional business support projects.