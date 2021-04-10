East Lansing High School pausing all athletics, extracurriculars for two weeks

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing High School is pausing all athletics and extracurriculars for two weeks starting tomorrow.

The decision comes one day after Governor Gretchen Whitmer urged all schools and athletics to pause for two weeks, but stopped short of requiring it.

<<<This story is ongoing and more information will be shared as it comes in.

