East Lansing Public Schools fill kids vaccine appointments in 20 minutes

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing Public Schools will be busy next Tuesday with giving out nearly 200 COVID-19 vaccines.

The appointment slots filled up completely within 20 minutes of being posted.

The vaccine clinic is on Nov. 9, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at East Lansing High School.

Parents or guardians must be present for the vaccination appointment of their child ages 5 to 17.

All three vaccine options will be available during the clinic, Pfizer for ages five and up, and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, for ages 18 and up.

According to a Facebook post from ELPS, they are working with the Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) to schedule a second clinic.

“Hang in there and watch your email!” the post said.

An informational graphic made ICHD says they will return on Tuesday, Nov. 30 to distribute the second dose. The appointment of the second dose will be the same as the appointment time as the first dose.

If you have any questions, call the ICHD at (517) 887-4623.