East Lansing tattoo shop reopens after months of being closed

After months of being closed, Splash of Color Tattoo & Piercing Studio, in East Lansing is back in business.

Despite getting the green light from Gov. Whitmer back in June, Kris Lachance owner of ‘Splash,’ says she didn’t want to rush any safety precautions.

“I was just hesitant to rush into anything and I wanted to make sure that we had a plan in place,” she said.

Lachance said took several months to get the PPE needed to make sure her staff and guests could be kept safe. “We’re all trying to get the same PPE that’s necessary in the medical and dental communities,” she said.

Despite the long wait, Lachance says she is confident in her decision to choose safety over dollars.

“We’re in a college town. I really wanted to see how things played out for a couple of weeks, because all of us businesses share clientele,” Lachance said.



