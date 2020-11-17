East Lansing to close offices, facilities in response to COVID-19 outbreak

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The city of East Lansing will close down a number of their offices and facilities to the public in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and the latest restrictions by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

All non-essential services will be available remotely, while all essential services (police, fire, EMS, curbside trash/recycling services, water services, wastewater management and court services) will remain available.

The buildings closing include East Lansing City Hall, the East Lansing Department of Public Works (DPW), East Lansing Prime Time and the East Lansing 54B District Court.

The EL Public Library will not be open to the public, but curbside pick-up services and the 24/7 outside lockers for hold pickups will continue.

The buildings will close Wednesday, Nov. 18 and will be opening at a later-to be-announced time.