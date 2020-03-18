Eaton County reports first COVID-19 case

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Eaton County, Mich. (WLNS) —

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reporting Eaton County’s first positive case of COVID-19, according to the Barry-Eaton District Health Department.

The individual is an 88-year-old female Eaton County resident whose travel history includes domestic travel. The Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) will contact people who have been in close contact with the patient, and will assess for symptoms and quarantine and monitor appropriately.

Today, Michigan Government data showed 80 confirmed cases in the state of Michigan.

Beaumont Hospital in Wayne County also reported Michigan’s first COVID-19 death.