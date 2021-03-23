Eaton Rapids Public Schools reports COVID-19 case at Greyhound Central Elementary

Eaton Rapids, Mich. (WLNS) — A person at Greyhound Central Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19, the Eaton Rapids Public Schools Superintendent William DeFrance confirmed.

The positive COVID-19 person is quarantining at home.

Following the guidance provided by the health department, the individuals determined to have been in “close contact” with the infected individual have been identified and placed in quarantine for 10 days from the date of their potential contact or exposure.

If you have not been contacted directly by representatives of the Barry-Eaton District Health Department or administrative representatives of the Eaton Rapids Public Schools, your student has not been determined to be a close contact to an infected individual and may continue to attend school as normally scheduled.

Eaton Rapids Public Schools continue to encourage parents to temperature scan and monitor children daily for any sign of potential illness. Whenever any symptoms of Covid-19 are present, including fever, new or persistent cough, difficulty breathing, headache, loss of taste or smell, fatigue and/or stomach issues (your diarrhea), please contact your healthcare provider and schedule a test for Covid-19.

Administrators affiliated with the affected facilities will remain in close contact with representatives from the Barry-Eaton District Health Department to ensure that all appropriate procedures and health precautions are being observed for the safety of our students and staff members.

For additional information concerning this matter, please contact the Barry-Eaton District Health Department at (517) 541-2675.