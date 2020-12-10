Ellen DeGeneres is ‘feeling fine’ after testing positive for COVID-19

FILE – Ellen DeGeneres poses in the press room at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. DeGeneres says she’ll be ready to talk when her daytime show returns this month after a staff shake-up prompted by allegations of a toxic workplace. “I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it,” DeGeneres said in a statement announcing the show’s Sept. 21, 2020, start of its 18th season. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

BURBANK, Calif. (BRPROUD) – 2020 is almost over and it probably can’t end soon enough for Ellen DeGeneres.

The talk show host is making this announcement on the Ellen DeGeneres Twitter account:

This comes after the talk show host issued a mea culpa in September after allegations surfaced about an unhealthy work environment.