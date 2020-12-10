Ellen DeGeneres is ‘feeling fine’ after testing positive for COVID-19

BURBANK, Calif. (BRPROUD) – 2020 is almost over and it probably can’t end soon enough for Ellen DeGeneres.
The talk show host is making this announcement on the Ellen DeGeneres Twitter account:
This comes after the talk show host issued a mea culpa in September after allegations surfaced about an unhealthy work environment.
