Employee assistance grants mailed to more than 55,900 Michiganders

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– More than 55,900 individuals who work in entertainment, recreational and indoor food-service venues will begin receiving grant payments of $793.

That’s according to an announcement made by Governor Whitmer today.

Applications were processed through the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association Educational Foundation (MRLAEF).

The grants are part of the Employee Assistance Grants program, which was created through a $45 million bipartisan budget appropriation signed by Governor Whitmer in late 2020.

Individuals whose employment was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic were eligible to apply for the grants in January.

“As we continue to address the effects of COVID-19, our top priority is providing financial relief to Michigan families and small businesses, so that we can grow our economy and get back to normal,. This special grant program puts dollars in the pockets of Michiganders who work in hospitality, entertainment, recreation, accommodation and food services sectors — as well as the gym and fitness sectors. These Michiganders have made great sacrifices and continue to make great sacrifices as we fight COVID-19.” Governor Whitmer

Michiganders impacted by the MDHHS pandemic orders must have been working in one of the following industries to qualify for an Employee Assistance Grant:

Bars

Banquet Halls

Bowling Alleys

Cafeterias

Casinos

Caterers

Food Trucks

Golf Courses

Hotels, Motels, Bed & Breakfast, Resorts

Nightclubs

Restaurants

Theaters

And other such recreational facilities.

The MRLAEF processed the applications in January and February and notified applicants of approval or denial. The Michigan Department of Treasury began mailing checks to approved grant recipients on March 17.

“Michigan’s restaurant and hotel employees need help,” Justin Winslow, President & CEO of the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association said in a press release. “We are honored to administer these much-needed grants. These dollars provide assistance for the hardship experienced during these extraordinary times.”

Applicants must have been Michigan residents, demonstrated proof of employment in one of the industries noted above on Nov. 18, 2020, when the MDHHS pandemic orders took effect, and proved being negatively impacted financially because of furlough, layoff, job loss or a reduction in hours worked.

The MRLAEF founded the Hospitality Industry Employee Relief Fund early in 2020 after the first “Stay Home, Stay Safe” precautions. The foundation has raised several million dollars for displaced restaurant and hotel workers, processing many checks for those in need, including CARES Act dollars approved by the Michigan Legislature and signed by Governor Whitmer.

More information about the grant program is available on the Employee Assistance Grants website.