EXPLAINED: Will COVID-19 be an “endemic?” Sparrow expert says no

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — By now everyone is familiar with the term pandemic. It’s a word we’ve heard countless times over the last year. But what about an endemic?

An endemic is a disease that is just always around in a certain area. You can think of malaria, dengue fever, or yellow fever.

Some have said COVID-19 could eventually fall into that category, but a sparrow hospital expert disagrees.

“It’s behaving a little bit like the Spanish Flu pandemic in some ways where all of the sudden that just ended,” said Dr. Paul Entler, the Vice President of Quality and Performance at Sparrow Hospital. “It’s not behaving like yellow fever, dengue fever, and things of that nature.”

Entler said one characteristic of an endemic is it’s in a certain geographic area.

“This would be a pandemic because it’s spread outside a defined geographic location,” Entler said.

An endemic is what COVID-19 could eventually become, but if you’ve turned on the news lately, you’ve probably heard this thing is far from over.

“I don’t know if the public knows this is actually the worst surge we’ve had, this past one where we’re essentially over 100 percent capacity and pretty close to putting a tent up,” Ent;er said.

Entler said after all this time… he and many other doctors… are just tired…

“When you’re at this grind for 14 months now and seeing more death in three to four months than I’ve seen in my whole career, it just starts wearing on you.”

Entler said the best way to beat this pandemic is for everyone to do their part and get their vaccine shots.

