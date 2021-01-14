EXPLAINER: Top 3 sites for new COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan last week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State data shows long-term care facilities, retail, and manufacturing and construction are the top three settings for new COVID-19 outbreaks during the week Jan. 1-7.

https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/qp5yb/1/

Before December, K-12 school settings consistently ranked in the top three settings, but since recent state orders that closed high schools, a significant drop in COVID-19 cases over the past month has been evident.

In contrast, retail settings have seen increases over the past month and for the first time on Dec. 21, passed K-12 settings in the number of new COVID-19 outbreaks.

Ever since Dec. 21, retail settings have consistently ranked in the top 3 settings for new coronavirus outbreaks.

Where are most of the new outbreaks occurring among these settings?

Among retail settings and outbreaks between those employees, region 2N logged the highest number of new COVID-19 outbreaks in the past week with 14 new outbreaks.

Region 2N: Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties.

Among nursing homes, 28% of new COVID-19 outbreaks were documented in Region 8 alone with 13 new outbreaks, the most of any region.

Region 8: Chippewa, Mackinac, Luce, Schoolcraft, Delta, Alger, Marquette, Dickinson, Menominee, Baraga, Iron, Gogebic, Ontonagon, Houghton and Keweenaw counties.

Regions 1 and 2N were tied for the second most new COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities with 9 new outbreaks.

Region 1 – Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston and Shiawassee counties

To read more about the ongoing and new outbreaks, visit the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus outbreak reporting page.