UPDATE: FAA: suspending flights to NYC-area and Philadelphia

FILE – In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. A veteran airline mechanic has been sentenced to three years in prison for sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner in Miami with 150 people aboard. The lawyer for 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani said at a hearing Wednesday, March 4, 2020, that the mechanic’s sole motive in July was to earn overtime fixing the plane. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

UPDATE: NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a brief suspension of flights to New York City-area airports because of coronavirus-related staffing issues at a regional air-traffic control center.

In an alert posted online Saturday, the agency advised air traffic controllers to “stop all departures” to Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports in the region.

The directive also affected Philadelphia International Airport.

The halt was lifted after about 30 minutes. Initially air traffic controllers were warned it could last several hours.

NEW YORK (AP) – FAA says it is suspending flights to NYC-area and Philadelphia airports because of virus-related staffing issues.

This is a developing story. 6 News will update when more info becomes available.