Farmworkers face dangerous conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic

The pandemic is taking a toll on the farming industry in Michigan, especially when it comes to keeping workers safe in the fields. Many migrants and seasonal workers face extra challenges, and are especially vulnerable to coming in contact with the virus.

Director of the Migrant Student Services at Michigan State University, Luis Garcia, says many migrants are now making a difficult choice.

“A lot of the families that traditionally come to Michigan are sitting back and waiting to determining if they’re going to risk bringing their families north,” Garcia said. “And that’s going to have implications for the food industry.”

Ernie Birchmeier with the Michigan Farm Bureau says that insuring a reliable workforce is top of mind right now.

“Certainly workforce issues are having an impact right now in the meat packing industry and we are bringing workers in on a daily basis getting ready for our fruit and vegetable season here in Michigan, so we continue to operate in the best way possible to get those workers here,” Birchmeier said.

Garcia added that it’s important to make sure farm workers are receiving aid from the national level.

“I think that as we look at these support passages for our population that we consider that they too are an important piece of that population that have fed us. Maybe we didn’t realize it before, but we sure realize it now”

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Labor announced the availability of up to $91.8 million in grant funding to support the economic stability of farm workers through the National Farmworker Jobs Program