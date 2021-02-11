FEMA provides $18.6 million to Detroit for vaccine distribution support

CHICAGO (WLNS) —

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division announced today that $18,675,763 in federal funding has been made available to the city of Detroit for costs related to their COVID-19 response under the federal disaster declaration of March 27, 2020.

This funding is an advance payment to Detroit for eligible reimbursable costs to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at various facilities throughout the city. The grant will also include costs to procure personal protective equipment and supplies needed for vaccine administration.

“This funding will help Michigan achieve its goal of providing a vaccine to everyone who wants one,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division. “We appreciate this support from our federal partners as we work diligently to make these safe and effective vaccines available to our residents.”

FEMA provides funding at a 100 percent federal share of eligible reimbursable expenses for this project.

FEMA’s Public Assistance Program provides funding to local government jurisdictions and eligible private non-profits for the repair, replacement, or restoration of disaster-damaged infrastructure as well as costs incurred for emergency actions taken to protect lives or property. To learn more, visit FEMA’s website at www.fema.gov/public-assistance-local-state-tribal-and-non-profit. For more information about FEMA’s COVID-19 vaccine support efforts, visit www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/vaccine-support.