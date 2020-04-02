First COVID-19 death reported in Eaton County

As of Thursday, Michigan officials are reporting 417 people have died as a result of COVID-19 and more than 10,000 cases have been confirmed.

Now the Barry-Eaton County District Health Department is reporting the first COVID-19 death in Eaton County.

A 71-year-old man died Tuesday and was diagnosed with COVID-19 after death.

“We regret to inform the county of this loss, and extend our deepest condolences to the grieving family and friends,” said Health Officer Colette Scrimger.

Scrimger reminds people to be vigilant in following social distancing, quarantine, and isolation guidelines to protect the health of the community.