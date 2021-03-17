Ford Airport one of first in U.S. to offer rapid COVID-19 test, but at a cost

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WLNS) — Grand Rapids’ Gerald R. Ford International Airport is one of the first airports in the U.S. to begin offering rapid PCR COVID-19 tests.

The tests come to the airport in partnership with TACKL Health.

Those tests are set to begin Wednesday, March 17, but they come at a price tag– $275 per test.

The drive-up, no-appointment-needed site has added a rapid PCR option that provides results in 30 minutes, down from its offering of 24-72 hours. PCR tests are widely recognized as more accurate than rapid antigen tests and are now required by many countries before international travel.

The testing site is open daily from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those interested in a test do not need to have COVID-19 symptoms or a doctor’s referral.

“As travel demand continues to grow, some destinations, especially international, increasingly require a PCR test before entering,” said Stephen Clark, director of commercial development for the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority in a press release. “Results for these tests have historically taken 24-48 hours, so the 30-minute turnaround is a huge benefit to our guests.

In addition to its rapid antigen test, TACKL Health is also introducing a new rapid antibody test that checks for both IgM and IgG antibodies. This test is administered through a finger prick and should have results available within 20 minutes. The test will cost $65 as a standalone service or $45 with the purchase of another service.

Since opening the testing site in December, TACKL Health has administered more than 4,500 tests.

Ford Airport anticipates this test should work for most domestic and international destinations, but guests should consult their carrier or destination to ensure they receive the proper test before departing.

Testing is set up in the Airport’s economy lot and is on a first-come, first-served basis. When guests arrive, they will need to fill out an intake form using a QR code. If they are unable to access the form or need assistance, a technician will be available at the testing site.

Payment can be made within the intake form using credit, but cash can also be accepted. TACKL Health does not currently accept health insurance.

TACKL Health provides full-service workplace health and COVID-19 solutions, including rapid mobilization for large-scale COVID-19 testing. The company is partnering with Grand Rapids-based NxGen MDx for lab testing.

For more information on the testing site, visit tacklhealth.com/grr or call 616.816.1280.