Foundation offers $1 million matching grant to support non-profits during Coronavirus crisis

The Capital Region Community Foundation says it will match up to a $1 million in new donations to local non-profits to support their efforts during the Coronavirus crisis.

The foundation is making the offer to “human services agencies” in Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton counties.

The Coronavirus has made fundraising difficult for non-profits of all kinds – as many organizations have had to cancel dinners, award ceremonies, 5K foot races, and other events that involve crowds.

“While the Capital Area United Way focuses on meeting the urgent needs of individuals directly due to COVID-19, the Community Foundation will focus on meeting the needs of our nonprofit partners as we work together in this crisis,” Dennis Fliehman, president and CEO of the Community Foundation, said in a press release.

The CRCF says the grant will go to agencies that provide food, shelter, medical care, mental health care, or takes care of the homeless. They also say the grants will come in “waves” and that some organizations could see money in as quickly as two week.

You can support the non-profit fund by donating here.

If you’d like to donate to support people who need help (as opposed to groups and non-profits), you can donate to the Capital Area United Way’s Emergency Relief Fund here.