GoodRx announces Vaccine Guide + appt. finder

HOUSTON (CW39) Prescription discounter GoodRx has just announced a comprehensive Vaccine Guide where you can learn about the COVID-19 vaccine, track availability and find an appointment to get vaccinated.

Vaccine information has been fragmented and availability unclear, so GoodRx has built the go-to destination for all Americans to track the vaccine rollout locally.

GoodRx is working with partners to aggregate data from more than 15,000 vaccine sites, including VaccineFinder, and is actively monitoring all of America’s 70,000 pharmacies and state specific sites to add new appointment inventory daily.

Key features include:

Find vaccination sites : Curated information in for Houston for example, you can see who’s eligible now, who’s up next and how to request an appointment.

Curated information in for Houston for example, you can see who’s eligible now, who’s up next and how to request an appointment. Authoritative COVID-19 hub : An in-depth guide to the vaccine, including cost, effectiveness, side effects, and Houston’s local requirements.

An in-depth guide to the vaccine, including cost, effectiveness, side effects, and Houston’s local requirements. Sign up for SMS alerts: Receive notifications when eligibility in Houston changes.

Additional information and data will continuously be added to the site as it becomes available.