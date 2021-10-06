Gov. Whitmer announces 10 million vaccine doses administered

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced today more than 10 million primary series doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Michiganders.

Michigan has also administered more than 207,000 third doses to those who are immunocompromised and booster doses to eligible individuals.

Currently, 68.3 percent of Michiganders age 16 or older have gotten their first dose of one of the three vaccines.

“As of today, Michigan has surpassed 10 million doses of hope in the form of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the more than 5.5 million Michiganders who have gotten vaccinated to keep themselves, their families and communities safe. Whether it’s completing your first or second dose, or getting your booster or additional dose of the vaccine, I urge all eligible Michiganders to make a plan to get theirs today. The vaccine remains the best way to help us get back to normal and continue our strong economic progress.” Governor, Gretchen Whitmer

Total vaccines doses, including primary series and additional or booster doses:

5,967,776 doses of Pfizer

3,900,419 doses of Moderna

352,317 doses of Johnson & Johnson

Michiganders ages 12 and older are able to have the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC recommends people 65 and older, residents who are 18 and older in long-term care settings, and people aged 50 through 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.

CDC recommends people aged 18 through 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions and people aged 18 through 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series based on their individual benefits and risks.