Gov. Whitmer teams up with other governors to release mask-up video

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Lansing on Aug. 19, 2020. (Courtesy: Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer teamed up with other U.S. state governors to release a multi-state mask-up video.

Gov. Whitmer is joined by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers joined together in a social media video to encourage everyone across the region to remain safe heading into the holiday season.

A number of the governors also participated in a virtual press event on the topic.