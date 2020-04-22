Gov. Whitmer updates COVID-19 in state as cases top 33,000

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Dr. Marisa Eisenberg from the University of Michigan Department of Epidemiology are updating the state’s response efforts to COVID-19.

Today’s update comes as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan tops 33,000 and the number of deaths tops 2,800 in the state.

A new survey finds Americans remain overwhelmingly in favor of stay-at-home orders and other efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Associated Press, a majority say it won’t be safe to lift such restrictions anytime soon.

The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research comes as protests have broken out and some governors have announced plans to ease the public health efforts that have upended daily life.

Only 12% of Americans say measures to fight the outbreak where they live go too far.

About twice as many believe the limits don’t go far enough.

The majority of Americans – 61% – feel the steps taken to prevent infections in their area are about right.