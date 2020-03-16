Gov. Whitmer updates on state’s response to coronavirus outbreak

Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave an update to the state’s response to the coronavirus.



Gov. Whitmer announced 12 more cases of the virus in Michigan, bringing the state total to 45 cases.



During the press conference, state officials say the confirmed cases are people who work in schools, which was one of the factors of the closing schools K-12 statewide.



They said one of the cases is a younger person.



Officials also say there are about 115 test given out per day.



“This disease is a challenge unlike any we have seen in our lifetimes. Fighting it will create a significant, but temporary changes to our daily lives by taking aggressive action now.” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer, (D) Michigan



Gov. Whitmer also announced that they added a coronavirus hotline that will be open from 8:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. 7 days a week for people who have questions about the virus.